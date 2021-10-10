RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) versus Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Financial Contrast

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RocketLab and Lockheed Martin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketLab 0 1 3 0 2.75 Lockheed Martin 0 7 1 0 2.13

RocketLab presently has a consensus price target of 22.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.56%. Lockheed Martin has a consensus price target of $396.03, indicating a potential upside of 11.95%. Given RocketLab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RocketLab is more favorable than Lockheed Martin.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RocketLab and Lockheed Martin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A Lockheed Martin $65.40 billion 1.50 $6.83 billion $24.84 14.24

Lockheed Martin has higher revenue and earnings than RocketLab.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of RocketLab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Lockheed Martin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lockheed Martin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RocketLab and Lockheed Martin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketLab N/A N/A N/A Lockheed Martin 10.69% 123.35% 14.37%

Summary

Lockheed Martin beats RocketLab on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketLab

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space. The Aeronautics segment researches, designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, sustains, supports, and upgrades advanced military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The MFC segment provides air and missile defence systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The RMS segment offers design, manufacture, service, and support for a variety of military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defence systems; radar systems; th

