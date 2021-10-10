Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $256.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ROK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.62.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $301.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $230.68 and a one year high of $327.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.81 and a 200 day moving average of $287.89.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,033,214. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

