Router Protocol Price Hits $3.90 on Top Exchanges (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.72 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.90 or 0.00007060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00131935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00084753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,128.10 or 0.99872342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.79 or 0.06271530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

