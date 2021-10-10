Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,200 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,976.91 ($25.83).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,714.60 ($22.40) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,722.40 ($22.50). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,489.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,404.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 1.27%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

