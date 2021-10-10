Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $35.49 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,464 shares of company stock worth $2,005,828 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320,161 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,929,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6,482.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,884,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,607 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,315,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

