RPM International Inc. (RPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on October 29th

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

RPM International has raised its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RPM International has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $79.02 on Friday. RPM International has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average of $88.41.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

