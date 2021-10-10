RPM International Inc. (RPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on October 29th

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
RPM International has raised its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RPM International has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.
Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $79.02 on Friday. RPM International has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average of $88.41.
Several research analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.
RPM International Company Profile
RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).
