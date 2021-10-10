Ruler Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $609.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00131935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00084753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,128.10 or 0.99872342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.79 or 0.06271530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.