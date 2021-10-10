Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT Raised to $140.00 at Raymond James

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.48.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $115.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.88. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $79.24 and a 52-week high of $121.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Analysts predict that Ryanair will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

