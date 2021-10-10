Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 109.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,607 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 87.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 94,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sabre by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,184,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 46.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,235,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,893,000 after acquiring an additional 706,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SABR opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.22. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The business’s revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

