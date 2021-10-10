SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €145.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €134.38 ($158.09).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP opened at €117.44 ($138.16) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €123.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €118.47. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €135.62 ($159.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion and a PE ratio of 23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.