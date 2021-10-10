SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,180,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,135 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $587,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of SAP by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.70.

SAP opened at $135.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $159.46.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

