Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Saul Centers worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

BFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

