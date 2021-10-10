Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.85 ($9.23).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €6.84 ($8.05) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €7.05 and a 200 day moving average of €7.46.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

