Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 660,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $26,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. FMR LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 37,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,036,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,617,000 after buying an additional 246,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

SWM opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.13. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

