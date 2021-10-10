Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,511 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.08% of Seagen worth $23,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $4,429,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Seagen by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Seagen by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $161.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day moving average of $152.28.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $3,842,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.