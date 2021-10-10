Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Raised to Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Maxim Group currently has $2.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHIP. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

SHIP stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $211.33 million, a PE ratio of 138.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.45.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $27.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.29 million. Research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth about $2,599,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth about $484,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth about $509,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth about $347,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

