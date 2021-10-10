Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Trading Up 0.6%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 1,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $543.11 million for the quarter.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc engages in the amusement and entertainment business. It operates through the following segments: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, Entertainment Content, and Resort. The Pachislot and Pachinko segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of pachislot and pachinko machines.

