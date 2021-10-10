SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt cut shares of SEGRO to a hold rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. SEGRO has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $18.83.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEGRO (SEGXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.