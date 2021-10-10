Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SQNS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.