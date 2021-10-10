ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after acquiring an additional 288,537 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,283 shares of company stock worth $18,531,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $617.58 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $681.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $625.63 and a 200-day moving average of $556.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 735.22, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.84.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.