Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 14,605 Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Yalla Group were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 930.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

YALA stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. Yalla Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.99 million.

YALA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Yalla Group Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

