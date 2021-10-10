Seven Eight Capital LP Cuts Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,662 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 494.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 214,389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after buying an additional 434,152 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 165,967 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

