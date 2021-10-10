Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 127,115 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,115 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $1,178,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 418.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 200,191 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 82.0% in the first quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.4% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 75,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 65.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

