Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $780,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,852,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in International Paper by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,055,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,993,000 after buying an additional 500,956 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.