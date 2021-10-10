Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

