Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGS opened at $29.18 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

