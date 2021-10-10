SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,890 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,008,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,106 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 2,266.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705,014 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Teradata by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after purchasing an additional 668,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $55.18 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

