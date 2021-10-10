SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 203.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,893 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $374,199.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $298,754.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 106,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,293.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,283 shares of company stock worth $16,654,190. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.