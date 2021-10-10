SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 52.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 0.9% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in ASGN by 14.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 8.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 16.6% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in ASGN by 22.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASGN alerts:

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $123.35 on Friday. ASGN Incorporated has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average is $103.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.