SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,136 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,297,000 after buying an additional 78,138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 16.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 20.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,411,000 after buying an additional 164,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 209.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after buying an additional 653,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $130,118,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $667,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $161.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

