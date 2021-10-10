SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 91,463 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 278.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

