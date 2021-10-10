SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,347 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,688. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD opened at $116.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $125.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

