Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 8,043 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 329.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

