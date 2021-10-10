Shell Asset Management Co. Has $239,000 Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $12,834,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $47.97 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

