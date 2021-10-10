Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $178,000 in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

CASH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.