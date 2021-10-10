Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 3,200 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,504 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

