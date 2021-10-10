Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases Shares of 4,691 Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMEOV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $301,627,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $178,808,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $54,749,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $53,141,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $39,061,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

