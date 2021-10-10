Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Holdings in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYD. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,662,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after buying an additional 179,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 37.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 113,640 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth $1,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE CYD opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. China Yuchai International Limited has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.29.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

