Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,547 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.19, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.