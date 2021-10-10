Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $151.72

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $151.72, but opened at $155.81. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $164.49, with a volume of 25,042 shares.

SI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,746.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

