Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $132.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPG. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

