Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 65.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,560 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

