Simplex Trading LLC Buys 2,489 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 116.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,928,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,245,000 after buying an additional 1,577,439 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 115.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 591,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after buying an additional 317,353 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after buying an additional 221,890 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 92.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 398,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,873,000 after buying an additional 191,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at about $18,458,000.

Shares of UWM opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.88. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $63.17.

