Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 1,200 Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $10,456,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,285,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $31.94 on Friday. BAE Systems plc has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14.

BAE Systems Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

