Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter worth $227,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at $317,000.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

