Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iRhythm Technologies worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

IRTC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.10. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

