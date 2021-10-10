Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,186 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Mark Stevens increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 58,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

