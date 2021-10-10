Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 8,050 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 453.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,145,000 after buying an additional 170,195 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,102,000 after acquiring an additional 89,463 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 19.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 892,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,225,000 after purchasing an additional 147,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 27.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,233,000 after purchasing an additional 172,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $127.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.65. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

