Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 181,850 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181,850 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 33.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,341 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200,919 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $2,855,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 69.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.