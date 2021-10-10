Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 22,585 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,585 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.11% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,133,000. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $8.53 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

